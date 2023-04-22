Pedestrian Killed After Hit-and-Run in Anaheim

A woman was walking outside when she was hit and killed by a car that was fleeing police Saturday in Anaheim.

A little after 1 a.m. Anaheim police received calls of a crash that took place on North East Street. When they arrived they found a woman who had been hit and killed by a vehicle and damage to multiple nearby homes.

According to neighbors, the woman walks in the area and was hit by a vehicle then thrown onto a homeowners front yard. Investigators say that Placentia police may have attempted to pull over the driver before the crash took place.

"Very strong, very hard," said Jose, a neighbor who did not want to be further identified. "I was sleeping but then I woke up, big accident and then maybe 10 minutes after a lot of police coming."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After hitting the woman the driver also struck multiple gates and caused damage to homes before taking off.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and locate the driver responsible for the crash. They are asking anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the crash to come forward with any information.