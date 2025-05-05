Manhattan Beach

Pedestrian killed by alleged DUI driver in Manhattan Beach

By Missael Soto

ONSCENE TV

Police arrested a suspected DUI driver Sunday for allegedly striking a pedestrian fatally in Manhattan Beach.

Authorities responded to the traffic collision around 12:46 a.m. in the 100 South block of Sepulveda Boulevard, where they found the victim lying in the street next to a vehicle.

First responders transported the victim to a local trauma hospital, where the victim succumbed to their injuries, according to Manhattan Beach police.

The driver, 33-year-old Jenia Belt, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact local authorities at 310-802-5098.

