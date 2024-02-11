South LA

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run SUV in South LA

By City News Service

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

A pedestrian was struck and killed this morning by a hit-and-run SUV in South Los Angeles, authorities said.    

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. near South Vermont Avenue and West 120th Street, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash involved a Ford SUV, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.

