Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run SUV in South LA

A pedestrian was struck and killed this morning by a hit-and-run SUV in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. near South Vermont Avenue and West 120th Street, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash involved a Ford SUV, the CHP said.
No further information was immediately available.
