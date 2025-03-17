Playa del Rey

Woman killed by vehicle that veered off a cliff from Playa del Rey collision

By Missael Soto and Camilla Rambaldi

A deadly crash investigation in underway after fire officials say a vehicle went off the road and fatally stuck a woman down a cliff in Playa Del Rey.

The two-car crash occurred around 7:11 p.m Sunday on south Vista Del Mar near Dockwieler State Beach. One of the cars involved in the crash swerved off the road and struck the passerby.

The woman died at the scene.

"We were just sitting here enjoying the sunset and you hear a car coming flying by. Not too long later, you hear lifeguards and police, fire and ambulances just swarming," said Andrew Lovegren, who was in the area. "That car could have come flying down this way. In a parking lot full of people, they need more precautions up there, barriers, safety, enforcement of something. It’s scary out here."

One of the drivers, a 70-year-old male, was treated for minor injuries.

It's unclear what let up the crash. The identity of the woman is still unknown.

