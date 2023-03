A pedestrian was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Highland Park Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a woman died at 5645 Aldama St.

The call was first reported as a woman lying in the road.

When paramedics arrived, they discovered her body around 9 a.m.

