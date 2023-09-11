Huntington Beach

Pedestrian killed in Huntington Beach hit-and-run crash

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian was killed in Huntington Beach by a driver who left the scene, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Springdale Street and Heil Avenue, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service.

She did not confirm that the pedestrian was killed or have details about the crash.

A news videographer at the scene reported the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of Springdale Street, possibly in the bike lane, and that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
