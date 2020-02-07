Pacoima

Pedestrian Killed in Pacoima Hit-and-Run, Driver Arrested

The collision occurred about 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street.

By City News Service

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night in Pacoima and the driver was taken into custody.

The collision occurred about 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street, according to Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect's burgundy or red SUV was last seen fleeing eastbound on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway from Glenoaks Boulevard, Lee said.

The driver was arrested a short time later, police said. The exact time and location of the arrest were not immediately available.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

