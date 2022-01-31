Pedestrian Struck and Killed By Motorcycle Driven By Azusa Police Officer

A bicyclist was struck and killed tonight by a motorcycle driven by an Azusa Police Department officer on the border of Covina and the unincorporated Charter Oak area.

The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. in the area of Cienega and Sunflower avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department whose deputies arrived on the scene to assist.

The officer and cyclist were taken to a hospital where the bicyclist was pronounced dead, said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The officer was in stable condition.

No further details were immediately available.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, Kravig said.