Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Westbound 10 Freeway in West Covina

It was unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene or was cited by the CHP.

By City News Service

A pedestrian was fatally struck by at least one vehicle on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina.

The crash took place at the Vincent Avenue South on-ramp about 7:25 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

It's unclear at this point if the pedestrian was hit while walking on the on-ramp. But the CHP shut down the Vincent Avenue on-ramp and issued a SigAlert.

It's also unclear when the on-ramp would reopen, the CHP reported.

It was unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene or was cited by the CHP.

The victim's gender was not yet known. The victim's name would be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

