Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Metrolink Train Between Covina and Baldwin Park

The pedestrian was killed between Covina and Baldwin Park sometime before 4:55 a.m.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train on the San Bernardino line early Thursday morning, forcing a track closure in the area.

The pedestrian was killed between Covina and Baldwin Park, sometime before 5 a.m. At 4:55 a.m., Metrolink put out an alert "due to an incident involving train 301."

Information about the pedestrian struck by the train was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear what led to the fatal incident.

A number of other Metrolink trains were stopped due to the track shutdown, with vouchers offered to passengers to use Uber or another alternate form transportation to get to their destinations.

Trains with passengers who could receive an Uber voucher for a ride up to $50, or a reimbursement of up to $50 for obtaining their own alternate transportation like Lyft, Uber or taxi, included:

  • Passengers between Baldwin Park and Cal State LA, off train 301,
  • Passengers between Covina and Cal State LA, off train 303,
  • Passengers between Pomona - North and Cal State LA, off train 305

Other schedule and route changes announced by Metrolink include:

  • SB Line 300 to San Bernardino - Downtown was changed to start at Covina. Those passengers could also be reimbursed for up to $50 for obtaining alternate transportation.
  • SB Line 304 to San Bernardino - Downtown was changed to start Covina. Those passengers could be reimbursed for up to $50 for obtaining alternate transportation.
  • SB Line 305 to Los Angeles was canceled at Pomona - North.
  • SB Line 307 to Los Angeles is canceled at Covina. Passengers between Baldwin Park and Cal State LA could be reimbursed for up to $50 for obtaining alternate transportation.

An OMNI bus helped passengers on line 301 with stops between Baldwin Park and Los Angeles get to their destinations after the track shutdown.

