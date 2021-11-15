110 freeway

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 110 Freeway

By City News Service

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on the 110 Freeway in the Florence area of South Los Angeles.

The death was reported just after 12:15 a.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at the Florence Avenue off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said.

Additional details were not immediately available, she said.

A SigAlert shut down southbound lanes 4 and 5 and the Florence Avenue off-ramp for the investigation.

