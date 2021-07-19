Pediatricians Recommend Students Wear Masks at School Even if Vaccinated

The nation’s pediatricians recommend all students wear masks at school, even if they’re vaccinated. Here’s a closer look and what it means for students in Southern California.

In issuing its recommendation, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s prioritizing getting children back into schools with their teachers and with their friends.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The issue of whether students should wear masks indoors at school has taken yet another turn, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all students over the age of two wear face coverings, whether they’re vaccinated.

“I work in the education system, so I knew it was going to be a long time before we were maskless,” Caroline Sasorski said.

It’s surprising to some, considering it was only 10 days ago that the Centers for Disease Control issued its own guidance, allowing teachers and students who are fully vaccinated to go without masks indoors at school.

That same day, California's Department of Public Health said all students and staff in this state will be required to wear a mask indoors, which this parent agrees with, considering the rise of the Delta variant.

“I think masks have been proven to be the best protection against COVID and also all the variants.”

On Monday, the director of the National Institutes of Health was asked if the CDC should change its school mask recommendation.

“They talked about a layered strategy depending on the circumstances in your school, in your community, about how many of these various steps need to be taken,” Dr. Francis Collins said.

The pediatricians group also recommends a layered approach, with improved ventilation, regular sanitizing, and vaccinations.

With approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 not likely until winter, pediatricians argue masks for all will allow students to return to in person learning in the fall, which they say is not only better for them academically, but also emotionally.