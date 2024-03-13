Pelican in San Pedro recovering after her pouch was slashed

A brown pelican found with a slashed pouch in San Pedro over the weekend is resting comfortably after surgery, according to International Bird Rescue.

The organization shared that the pelican's pouch was severed from the base to the tip on both sides and required more than 400 stitches to repair.

“There is strong evidence this was caused by a human,” the organization said in a statement.

Nicknamed “Blue” for the color of her temporary ID band, the pelican was found in San Pedro on Sunday by the crew of the sports fishing boat Native Sun, who contacted rescuers at Marine Mammal Care Center.

The bird was delivered to International Bird Rescue's Los Angeles Wildlife Center in San Pedro. Blue is an adult female expected to fully recover after a month in expert care, said JD Bergeron, CEO of International Bird Rescue.

An additional surgery will be required to fully repair the pouch, which is integral to the bird's effort to eat and stay hydrated, Bergeron said.

“I wish we weren't handling another terrible case like this, but the pelican is in the best possible spot with an experienced veterinary team who will make all the difference in her recovery,” Bergeron said. “We are grateful to members of the public for noticing her struggle and acting quickly to get her into care.”

According to Bergeron, International Bird Rescue had a cluster of seven similar slashing cases in 2019-2021, and a dead pelican was spotted by rangers at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu in 2021.

The non-profit wildlife organization relies on public support to help fund the care of injured, sick, and orphaned water birds.