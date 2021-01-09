inauguration

Pence to Attend Biden Inauguration

President Trump said Friday he would not attend the inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according a person familiar with his decision.

A loyal lieutenant to President Donald Trump, Pence was criticized by the president over his role counting Electoral College votes in Congress and was one of the people trapped inside the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters stormed the building as the votes were being tallied, NBC News reports.

President Donald Trump said Friday he will not attend, and Biden said later the decision was "one of the few things we agree on."

The Washington Post first reported that Pence would attend. NBC News reported Thursday that Pence's attendance was likely.

Trump had asked Pence to reject the electoral votes in an attempt to overturn the election.

Biden was expected to have a scaled-down inauguration, sans the traditional parade and crowds on the National Mall. Associated celebrations will be smaller or even skipped.

