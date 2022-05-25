People Are Still Trying to Replicate the ‘Flying Tesla' Stunt in Echo Park

Remember the viral video showing a Tesla flying down a steep hill in Echo Park, narrowly missing homes and sleeping residents?

Residents say dangerous copycat stunts are happening, on average, every other week.

India Lawrence's house on Baxter Street is about halfway down the hill from Alvarado.

Well, they wanted internet fame: the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a rented Tesla that crashed into two parked cars after attempting dangerous stunts.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A new video making the rounds on social media shows two motorcycles flying through the air and landing yards from her front door, her roof and yard.

"If a car goes into our house, we're really in the line of fire," she said.

And it's not just her -- a dozen or more of her neighbors at the bottom of the hill are in the "line of fire" as well.

The LAPD is searching for the driver in a dangerous Tesla stunt that crashed into two parked cars. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on March 20, 2022.

She and other residents have counted at least four or five jumps in just the past two months, featuring both motorcycles and vehicles.

That's tons of metal flying through the air completely out of control.

"It's kind of unreal that no one's gotten hurt yet," she said.

The stunts started happening more routinely after video of a Tesla flying above a group of people's heads late at night started going viral.

The Tesla goes airborne after speeding the wrong way up the other side of the hill.

At the end of the clip, the high-end car can be seen in a crumpled heap after slamming into a couple of parked cars along the way.

This person has been gloating and taking credit for the stunt, and now he's a person of interest with the LAPD. Darsha Philips reports March 21, 2022.

The driver fled the scene, and, to date, no one has been arrested.

Skid marks and divots in the concrete can be seen where motorcycles and cars have bounced after landing.

"If you happen to be walking around the corner…Oh, man. That could be really dangerous. Deadly," resident Dani Bonne said.

The problem has gotten so bad now that residents have been in talks with councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office and the LAPD to come up with solutions.

One idea was to block off access at the top of the hill with concrete barriers, or add speed bumps.

Residents hope something gets done before an innocent person gets hurt.