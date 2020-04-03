coronavirus

People Get Tickets for Parking Near Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

All California State Parks are attempting to discourage crowds, and prevent the spread of coronavirus, so officials have closed the parking lots.

By Heather Navarro

tickets issued at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

An officer displays tickets issued for people who’ve parked on access roads while the safer at home orders are in effect due to coronavirus. The parking lot at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve was closed to the public, and visitors are not allowed to park on access roads nearby. It was all in effect to diminish crowds.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Some who have not been complying with “safer at home” were ticketed for parking on access roads near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve after the park closed its parking lot last week to comply with the governor’s orders.

The poppy fields’ Facebook page was reminding the public Friday that the park’s parking areas were closed, though the reserve could still be accessed by the public on foot. 

The entrance gates will be locked. Community residents near the park may walk in.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is typically a big draw for crowds during times of Super Bloom, when rows upon rows of flowers are in bloom. 

Nature Mar 19

Let’s Watch the Poppy Cam in Honor of Spring’s Start

coronavirus 4 hours ago

CDC Recommends Americans Cover Faces With Basic Masks, Cloth Coverings

Ira Einhorn 4 hours ago

Ex-Hippie Guru Ira Einhorn Dies in Prison at 79, Fled After Slaying

“Many are ignoring the intent of this closure (Stay at Home / Shelter in Place) and are driving to the park and parking on access roads adjacent to the park and are receiving citations in clearly posted areas,” the page read. 

All 280 California State parks were closed to vehicle access. 

“The entrance gates will be locked. Community residents near the park may walk in,” the page said. 

Closure Information / Parking CitationsLast week we announced that all of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve...

Posted by Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve on Friday, April 3, 2020

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAntelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us