People Get Tickets for Parking Near Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Some who have not been complying with “safer at home” were ticketed for parking on access roads near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve after the park closed its parking lot last week to comply with the governor’s orders.

The poppy fields’ Facebook page was reminding the public Friday that the park’s parking areas were closed, though the reserve could still be accessed by the public on foot.

The entrance gates will be locked. Community residents near the park may walk in.

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve is typically a big draw for crowds during times of Super Bloom, when rows upon rows of flowers are in bloom.

“Many are ignoring the intent of this closure (Stay at Home / Shelter in Place) and are driving to the park and parking on access roads adjacent to the park and are receiving citations in clearly posted areas,” the page read.

All 280 California State parks were closed to vehicle access.

