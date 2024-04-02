Almost one week after a fatal crash in Jefferson Park, neighbors are worried about their safety.

“I can hear the cars boom. It comes down to a sound. You can tell someone flew down the street,” says Carmichael Guillemet, who lives on Arlington Avenue.

He says his biggest fear is what constantly happens outside his front door.

“We still have the same accidents -- people losing control of their cars, driving too fast and driving into people’s gates and parked cars,” added Guillemet.

The latest crash happened on last Thursday when a suspected DUI driver traveling at more than 100 mph, clipped a UPS truck and went into oncoming traffic, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Neighbors say they were taken back by what they saw.

“All the accidents that happen here are ridiculous,” said Candace Barksdale who has lived in the neighborhood for over 50 years.

“It affected us a lot because it was so much that happened that day,” added Guillemet.

The two people killed in the crash were identified as 26-year-old Oscar Santos Farela and 18-year-old Luzelena Soria-Rosales, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I’ve seen a few people getting killed on this street," said Charles Turner, another neighbor. "It’s not going to make too much difference until they start doing patrolling police need to patrol. I never see an officer here on the side. I never see anyone getting a ticket."

The stretch south of the 10 Freeway already has three traffic lights on West Adams Boulevard, West 29th Street and West Jefferson Boulevard, but neighbors say they are not enough.

“I have lost a pet. They came out and someone ran my dog over," added Guillemet. "They were driving too fast. I think maybe adding more signs to make people aware."

NBC Los Angeles reached out to the LAPD for data on the number of crashes in the area.

In response to information request, Councilwoman Heather Hutt, who oversees District 10, said she could not offer comments due to the ongoing investigation.