People's Tree To Stop at Rose Bowl Before Holiday Delivery at U.S. Capitol

The Capitol Christmas Tree — known as the People's Tree — can be viewed at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday morning on its way to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the viewing will be a drive-thru event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Every year, the Forest Service selects one of its 154 national forests to provide a tree for the holiday season honor. The Six Rivers National Forest in northwestern California, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the tree from California to Washington, D.C., for the 2021 holiday season.

Under the theme "Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree," the 84-foot tall white fir — nicknamed Sugar Bear — was harvested at the Six Rivers National Forest on Oct. 24 and prepared for the 3,300-mile expedition. The journey will include a series of 25 outdoor community celebrations before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19. The tree will then be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by Californians and lit in early December.

"We are honored that the cross-country journey of the People's Tree will make its way to the Rose Bowl Stadium, right here near the Angeles National Forest," said Jerome "Jerry" Perez, forest supervisor for the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument. "As a California national forest, we are proud to be part of the bigger campaign to connect people from across California and throughout the country to the outdoors and their public lands."

The Capitol Christmas Tree is open to the public and free to all while following local health guidelines. Visitors to the tree at the Rose Bowl on Saturday will also see Smokey Bear, the Forest Service announced.

For news, events and tour information, visit the Capitol Christmas Tree website.