Pepperdine mourns 4 students killed in tragic Malibu PCH crash

Four Pepperdine University students killed when they were struck by a car on a curving stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu will be remembered Thursday at a campus prayer service.

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, all in their 20s and seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts, were standing or walking on the coastal road Tuesday night. A driver veered at high speed onto the shoulder of the road and crashed into three parked cars, leaving one on its side, the sheriff's department said.

One of the parked vehicles hit the women as they stood on the side of the road, authorities said. The victims died at the scene, about five miles east of the the Pepperdine University campus.

A prayer service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Pepperdine's Firestone Fieldhouse. All Seaver College of Liberal Arts classes will be canceled between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. so students can attend.

"To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours," Pepperdine University President Jim Gash said in a statement. "I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss. To the faculty and staff members who mentored and loved these students throughout their academic journeys both inside and outside the classroom, I offer prayers of comfort, support, and gratitude."

The university urged students in need to support to contact the school's Counseling Center at 310-506-4210.

Rolston was set to graduate next year with a major in business. She grew up in the Hollywood Hills.

The 22-year-old driver behind the wheel of the car was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He was released from custody Wednesday morning as the investigation continued.

Investigators said they still working to determine whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. There is no indication that the driver was involved in a street race, authorities said.

At a news conference Wednesday, LA County Sheriff's Capt. Jennifer Seetoo pleaded with drivers to slow down on PCH. She called for increased enforcement efforts, including the use of speed cameras.

"We've got to keep our eyes on this technology because I believe it will save lives," Seetoo said. "We've got to do something about it. So that's my call to action to the community. Let's partner together to save lives. Elected officials, I need your help. Let's partner together to save lives."

Malibu residents told NBCLA crashes are frequent on the stretch of PCH they call "Dead Man's Curve."

Anyone with information related to the crash was asked to call the traffic investigations office at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818- 878-1808.