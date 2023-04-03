‘Perfect Little Angel': Family Mourns Baby Fatally Struck by Suspected DUI Driver

In just a few days, Madden Ohlwiler would have turned a year old, but instead of planning a birthday party, his family is planning a funeral after the little boy and his parents were hit by a suspected DUI driver.

Madden was always happy, and he would have had his first birthday on Friday, aunt Courtney Rotz told NBC4. But the infant’s life was tragically cut short when a man suspected of being under the influence of drugs hopped a curb and stuck him and his parents while they were out on a stroll in the Orange County neighborhood of Las Flores over the weekend.

“That little boy was my sister’s world. She waited a long time to have him, and he was such a perfect little angel – just always so happy, gave a smile to anyone and played with anyone,” Rotz said.

Madden was in his stroller as he and his parents, Hayley and Kyle Ohlwiler, walked down the street. The California Highway Patrol said that’s when a 54-year-old San Clemente man hopped the curb, traveled several hundred feet and barreled into them on Antonio Parkway at Oaktree.

Madden died. Rotz said his mother suffered a broken pelvis, while his father suffered a concussion. Madden’s dad cried when he was told his baby boy died, but his concussion was so severe that he later forgot, Rotz said.

Loved ones set up an online fund raiser to help with Madden’s funeral expenses, as well as his parents’ medical bills.

Family members said Madden was a joyful, beautiful child who brought his mom and dad immense happiness.

“His smile would light up the room,” Rotz said.