Police are searching for a man who stole women’s perfume at a Macy’s store in Northridge and stabbed a security employee in the face.
The man armed with a knife cut the security employee’s face, narrowly missing his eyes, police said.
The theft and brutal attack were reported at 9 p.m. Friday at the department store in the 9000 block of Shirley Avenue. The attacker was described as 22-25 years old, 6-feet tall and about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a "Boss'' label on the front.
He was captured on store security cameras.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or identity was asked to call Devonshire Robbery Division at 818-832-0874, or contact LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.