Perfume Thief Stabs Security Employee in the Face at Northridge Macy's

Security camera images show the man wanted in the vicious attack at the Southern California department store.

Security camera images show a man wanted in an attack on a Macy's security employee.
Police are searching for a man who stole women’s perfume at a Macy’s store in Northridge and stabbed a security employee in the face. 

The man armed with a knife cut the security employee’s face, narrowly missing his eyes, police said. 

The theft and brutal attack were reported at 9 p.m. Friday at the department store in the 9000 block of Shirley Avenue. The attacker was described as 22-25 years old, 6-feet tall and about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a "Boss'' label on the front.

He was captured on store security cameras.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or identity was asked to call Devonshire Robbery Division at 818-832-0874, or contact LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

