Perris

Teen arrested in Perris hit-and-run motorcycle crash that killed 3-year-old girl

Odalys Navarro was struck by a teen riding a dirt bike in the Riverside County community of Perris as she was going to a park with her mom, the CHP says.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in a tragic motorcycle hit-and-run crash that killed a 3-year-old girl who was riding her bike to a park with her mother in Perris.

Odalys Navarro was struck around 8 p.m. Aug. 31 by the teen riding a dirt bike in the Riverside County community, according to investigators. She later died at a hospital.

Her mother, who is pregnant, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who was taken into custody and booked at Riverside Juvenile Hall on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing fatal injuries. The teen was riding a dirt bike east on Steele Peak Drive near Palm Street when he collided with Odalys and her mom, who were on the side of the road.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Immediately following the crash, the juvenile fled the scene on Steele Peak Drive, without stopping to render aid to the victims," the CHP said in a statement.

Odalys was just weeks from turning 4 years old. An uncle remembered her for the light she brought to the lives of others.

"She's just like an amazing little girl. She had just gotten her little bike like three days before that," uncle Mauro Aguilar said. "It just breaks my heart cause if they had never gotten that bike, she would be here right now."

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Sylmar 1 hour ago

87-year-old woman struck and killed by DUI suspect as she got out of car on Sylmar street

Marilyn Monroe 3 hours ago

LA Councilwoman seeks to block demolition of Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home

Crash witnesses were asked to call the CHP Riverside Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.

This article tagged under:

Perris
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us