Teen arrested in Perris hit-and-run motorcycle crash that killed 3-year-old girl

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in a tragic motorcycle hit-and-run crash that killed a 3-year-old girl who was riding her bike to a park with her mother in Perris.

Odalys Navarro was struck around 8 p.m. Aug. 31 by the teen riding a dirt bike in the Riverside County community, according to investigators. She later died at a hospital.

Her mother, who is pregnant, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who was taken into custody and booked at Riverside Juvenile Hall on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing fatal injuries. The teen was riding a dirt bike east on Steele Peak Drive near Palm Street when he collided with Odalys and her mom, who were on the side of the road.

"Immediately following the crash, the juvenile fled the scene on Steele Peak Drive, without stopping to render aid to the victims," the CHP said in a statement.

Odalys was just weeks from turning 4 years old. An uncle remembered her for the light she brought to the lives of others.

"She's just like an amazing little girl. She had just gotten her little bike like three days before that," uncle Mauro Aguilar said. "It just breaks my heart cause if they had never gotten that bike, she would be here right now."

Crash witnesses were asked to call the CHP Riverside Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.