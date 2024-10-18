A Riverside County man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for abusing foster children who had been previously tortured and imprisoned by their biological parents, David and Louise Turpin.

Marcelino Olguin of Perris will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after serving his seven-year sentence.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty in September to multiple counts of lewd acts on a child as well as false imprisonment.

His wife, Rosa, and daughter, Lennys, pleaded guilty to child cruelty.

Rosa Olguin was sentenced to 120 days in county jail to be served in a work release program, and four years of formal probation.

Lennys Olguin was sentenced to 150 days in county jail to be served in a work release program, and four years of formal probation.

“Today’s sentencing marks a significant step in delivering justice to the victims who endured unimaginable abuse,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement. “These children were placed in a position of vulnerability after surviving intense trauma, only to be further exploited by someone who was entrusted with their care.”

The Olguin family was assigned to take care of the children of David and Louise Turpin, who were sentenced to life for abusing their 13 biological children for years. The torture included starving, beating, imprisonment with shackling some of the kids.

The children were rescued in 2018 after one of them called authorities for help. The Turpin children were between 2 and 29 years old at the time of the rescue.

Six of the Turpin children also filed a lawsuit against Riverside County and a private foster care agency called ChildNet after their siblings were rescued from the Olguin households.

The suits alleged the foster agency knew the family was unfit to be foster parents because of "a prior history of abusing and neglecting children who had been placed in their care" and failed to act once they were alerted to the allegations of abuse.