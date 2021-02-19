High school

Perris High School Teacher Accused of Lewd Acts Against Former Students

Gerardo Regalado, 29, worked as a volleyball tutor and coach during the alleged incidents.

By Staff Reports

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

A Perris high school teacher was arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts against two former students between 2013 and 2016.

Gerardo Regalado, 29, worked as a volleyball tutor and coach during the alleged incidents.

After a lengthy investigation, on February 18, investigators interviewed Regalado at the Perris station where he was arrested on various charges related to lewd acts with a minor. Regalado was taken to the Presley Detention Center.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Investigator Mullins at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department – Perris Station by calling (951) 210-1000.

hit and run Feb 14

Man Crossing Moreno Valley Street Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

COVID-19 Oct 2, 2020

City of Perris Has One of Highest Transmission Rates of COVID-19 in Riverside County

Riverside County Jul 23, 2020

Deputies Seize More than 1,000 Marijuana Plants South of Perris

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

High schoolPerrissex crimes
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us