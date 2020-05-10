San Bernardino

Perris Woman Killed in San Bernardino Shooting

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape

Police Sunday continued to investigate a shooting in San Bernardino that left a 20-year-old Perris woman dead and another woman injured.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North Little Zion Drive, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Jatae Armster was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second shooting victim was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle and was in critical condition, police said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 32 mins ago

Orange County Reports Two More Deaths, 122 More Cases of COVID-19

Gas prices 2 hours ago

Southland Gas Prices Continue to Increase

No arrests have been made, and authorities did not release details on a potential motive or suspect.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Al Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San BernardinoPerrisshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us