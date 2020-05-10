Perris Woman Killed in San Bernardino Shooting

Police Sunday continued to investigate a shooting in San Bernardino that left a 20-year-old Perris woman dead and another woman injured.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North Little Zion Drive, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Jatae Armster was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second shooting victim was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle and was in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, and authorities did not release details on a potential motive or suspect.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Al Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.