Pershing Square ice rink returns in downtown Los Angeles

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance.

By Helen Jeong

Los Angeles city officials will hold the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual Pershing Square Holiday Ice Rink Thursday, followed by a tree lighting ceremony.

The rink will be open through Jan. 12, 2025.

Credit: Khallid Shabazz

Visitors are strongly encouraged to book their one-hour session online in advance as available time slots are selling fast. See here to book a session. 

A general admission ticket costs $21.20, including skates. Skaters are also allowed to bring their own ice skates.

“Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skater, this family-friendly event is for everyone,” rink officials said.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

The rink is Los Angeles' largest outdoor rink.

Officials expect over 50, 000 skaters and more than 250,000 spectators this year.

