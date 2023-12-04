Westchester

Person at risk of falling from 105 Freeway, roadways affected

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

By City News Service

Police sirens and lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are working to help an agitated patient who is at risk of falling or jumping from the 105 Freeway. 

The person was located east of Nash Avenue, near Imperial Highway and El Segundo, an LAFD public information officer said. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

"To assure patient and responder safety, several roadways in the vicinity will be closed. Traffic will be impacted for an unknown duration," LAFD said.

No further details were immediately available.

