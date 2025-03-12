The man accused of throwing an injured cat into a dumpster was taken into custody this afternoon and is now facing felony animal cruelty charges.

His arrest occurred just hours after city officials released a statement asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual caught on surveillance footage discarding the cat.

“Through our social media, the cat owner came forward and identified the man was her roommate seen in the video, and we conducted an investigation and have probable cause that the suspect was in violation of animal cruelty,” said Mission Viejo Animal Services Supervisor Kyle Werner.

With support from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, authorities took the suspect into custody following the investigation.

The footage showed the man exiting a vehicle, grabbing a white garbage bag and discarding it into the dumpster near the 25000 block of Cabot Road on Monday at approximately 7:20 pm.

Animal services officials were notified Tuesday about the injured animal who was suffering from obvious trauma and immediately transported the cat to a local animal hospital. The cat was found minutes before trash collection, according to authorities.

The cat, now named Willow, is receiving treatment and is expected to recover, officials said.

“Despite this heartbreaking betrayal, Willow continues to show immense affection to the veterinary staff caring for her, purring and seeking comfort from those providing her with kindness and affection,'' Mission Viejo Animal Services said in a statement.

It is unclear when she will be available for adoption.

Donations to support Willow’s recovery and other animals in need can be made at www.dawg.org.