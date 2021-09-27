Person Critically Injured in Shooting by School Security Officer in Long Beach

A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday after a school safety officer fired his weapon in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded just after 3:10 p.m. to the area of Palo Verde Avenue and East Spring Street, near Millikan High School, on reports of the shooting, according to a department spokesperson.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took one shooting victim to a hospital in critical condition, a Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson said.

Millikan High School confirmed in a statement that no students were injured in the shooting.

The LBPD confirmed someone was struck in the shooting, but did not have any further details and could not confirm if the victim was struck by the school safety officer's gunfire.