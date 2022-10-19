Person Detained After 2 Stabbed at Los Feliz High School

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained.

The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The two students were taken to a hospital for treatment. One was listed in stable condition, but authorities could not confirm the status of the other.

Details surrounding the stabbing were unclear, but the LASPD confirmed a person of interest was detained and being questioned.