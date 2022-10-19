Los Feliz

Person Detained After 2 Stabbed at Los Feliz High School

By City News Service

Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Wednesday, and a person of interest was detained.

The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The two students were taken to a hospital for treatment. One was listed in stable condition, but authorities could not confirm the status of the other.

Details surrounding the stabbing were unclear, but the LASPD confirmed a person of interest was detained and being questioned.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los FelizCaliforniaSouthern California
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us