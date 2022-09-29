Person Detained After Opening Fire in Angeles National Forest Near Workers, No One Hit

A person was detained after opening fire in the Angeles National Forest, aiming the shots near contract workers in the mountainous area above Azusa, authorities said Thursday.

The call came in around 11:36 a.m. near San Gabriel River East Fork Road by mile marker .72.

The call that came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station was reported as someone firing at forestry personnel.

Wire reports say two deputies were lowered from a helicopter to detain the person.

No injuries had been reported, and someone was detained for questioning.