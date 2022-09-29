Southern California

Person Detained After Opening Fire in Angeles National Forest Near Workers, No One Hit

The call that came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station was reported as someone firing at forestry personnel.

By Heather Navarro

KVEA

A person was detained after opening fire in the Angeles National Forest, aiming the shots near contract workers in the mountainous area above Azusa, authorities said Thursday.

The call came in around 11:36 a.m. near San Gabriel River East Fork Road by mile marker .72.

The call that came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station was reported as someone firing at forestry personnel.

Wire reports say two deputies were lowered from a helicopter to detain the person.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries had been reported, and someone was detained for questioning.

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaAngeles National ForestAzusa
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us