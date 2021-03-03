Person Dies After Being Crushed by Trains in Orange County

One person was killed Wednesday morning when two Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains sideswiped each other on the tracks near the border of Buena Park and La Mirada.
Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to a stretch of the tracks near Beach Boulevard and Stage Road, according to Capt. Greg Barta, public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority.
The person killed was crushed by the trains, Barta said. They died at the scene. Authorities are working to determine if the person killed was a BNSF employee.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.
A multi-agency investigation into the accident was underway.
