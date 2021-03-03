Buena Park

Person Dies After Being Crushed by Trains in Orange County

By City News Service

Getty Images

One person was killed Wednesday morning when two Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains sideswiped each other on the tracks near the border of Buena Park and La Mirada.

Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to a stretch of the tracks near Beach Boulevard and Stage Road, according to Capt. Greg Barta, public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority.

The person killed was crushed by the trains, Barta said. They died at the scene. Authorities are working to determine if the person killed was a BNSF employee.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A multi-agency investigation into the accident was underway.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Buena ParkOrange County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us