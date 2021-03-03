Person Dies After Being Crushed by Trains in Orange County

One person was killed Wednesday morning when two Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains sideswiped each other on the tracks near the border of Buena Park and La Mirada.

Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to a stretch of the tracks near Beach Boulevard and Stage Road, according to Capt. Greg Barta, public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority.

The person killed was crushed by the trains, Barta said. They died at the scene. Authorities are working to determine if the person killed was a BNSF employee.

Fatality Train Incident-12:27AM #OCFA received a call that a victim was trapped beneath a train. FF’s arrived on scene and found that 2 trains had converged crushing the deceased victim between them. FF’s quickly worked with law enforcement to secure the scene. pic.twitter.com/3zeARHmQpy — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 3, 2021

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A multi-agency investigation into the accident was underway.