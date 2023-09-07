Angeles National Forest

Person dies after driving off cliff during police chase in Angeles National Forest

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed several fire and police units parked near the edge of the cliff as the mangled wreckage of the car lay on its roof near a body of water below

By Rudy Chinchilla

A helicopter, as well as police and fire units park near the edge of a cliff in the Angeles National Forest.
NBC4

A person died after driving off a cliff during a police chase in the Angeles National Forest Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in Azusa around 1:22 p.m. near mile marker 20, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The diver was the only person in the car and died at the scene.

There was no immediate information regarding what led to the chase.

Angeles National ForestAzusa
