Person found dead inside a car in Baldwin Park

By City News Service

Police on Friday are investigating a fatal shooting in Baldwin Park where a person was found dead inside a vehicle.    

Baldwin Park Police Department officers responded at 10:30 p.m. Thursday to North Larry Avenue and Nubia Street, south of Arrow Highway where they found the victim inside in an SUV suffering from a gunshot wound.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.   

Video footage from the scene showed a SWAT vehicle near the site of the shooting during the early morning hours on Friday. 

Candles were also seen near the vehicle where the victim was shot.

