Person found dead inside house fire in Eagle Rock

Firefighters discovered a person dead while battling a fire Sunday at a single-story home in Eagle Rock, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:27 a.m. Sunday to 5282 N. Townsend Ave. had the fire out within 31 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

"Preliminary reports stated a possible trapped person inside the structure," the LAFD's Jennifer Middleton said. "Unfortunately, firefighters did find an occupant who had perished and was unable to be revived."

"Firefighters were met with excessive storage in the dwelling, which hampered entry to the dwelling as well as reaching the room of origin," Middleton added.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.