Person Found Shot in Vehicle in West Hollywood

A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday evening.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the person to a hospital in unknown condition.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau investigators were working with the Los Angeles Police Department to determine if the shooting victim was related to reports of a shooting in the area of La Cienega and Beverly boulevards, near the Beverly Center, the LAPD received just after 5:25 p.m., said Officer Matthew Cruz.

No further details were immediately available.