Person Killed After Gunfire Exchanged With Security Guards in Downtown LA

A person was fatally shot by a security guard after a gunfire exchange in downtown LA Sunday morning.
According to the LAPD, they received calls just after 7 a.m. about a shooting that had occurred on East Washington Boulevard and South Los Angeles Street.
When they arrived they found out that a shooting had taken place where an individual was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire with two security guards at the location. A security guard was also shot and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were transported to the hospital.
A woman was taken into custody by police at the scene. The identity of everyone involved remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.