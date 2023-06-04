Person Killed After Gunfire Exchanged With Security Guards in Downtown LA

A person was fatally shot by a security guard after a gunfire exchange in downtown LA Sunday morning.

According to the LAPD, they received calls just after 7 a.m. about a shooting that had occurred on East Washington Boulevard and South Los Angeles Street.

When they arrived they found out that a shooting had taken place where an individual was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire with two security guards at the location. A security guard was also shot and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were transported to the hospital.

A woman was taken into custody by police at the scene. The identity of everyone involved remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation.