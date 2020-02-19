Baldwin Park

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash On 10 Freeway In Baldwin Park

By City News Service

Damaged car with left light completely gone.
LLN

A person was killed this morning in a crash involving at three vehicles on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park.

The crash on the westbound freeway at Baldwin Park Boulevard occurred at 4:06 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

A SigAlert was issued at 4:22 a.m. closing the carpool, one, two and three lanes of the westbound freeway for approximately one hour, the CHP said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Crash Kills 5-Year-Old Mass. Girl, 2 Family Members Near Disney World

los angeles county 4 hours ago

LA County Board Votes to Eliminate Many Criminal Justice Fees, Forgive Debt

Details about the victim and what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Baldwin Park
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us