One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash On 10 Freeway In Baldwin Park

A person was killed this morning in a crash involving at three vehicles on the 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park.

The crash on the westbound freeway at Baldwin Park Boulevard occurred at 4:06 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

A SigAlert was issued at 4:22 a.m. closing the carpool, one, two and three lanes of the westbound freeway for approximately one hour, the CHP said.

Details about the victim and what led to the crash were not immediately available.