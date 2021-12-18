Person Rushed to Hospital From Strip Mall Fire in East Los Angeles

One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire Saturday at a two-story strip mall in East Los Angeles, authorities said.
The person's condition was not known, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
"We don't know if it (the transport) was a medical issue or a fire issue," Capt. Norman Queen said.
Firefighters dispatched to 757 S. Fetterly Ave. at 6:04 a.m. had the blaze out at 9 a.m., according to a county fire dispatcher. The blaze began as a dryer fire on the first floor, extending into the second floor.
"There was a part of the facade that collapsed, which indicated to us that the structure is not stable -- which is why we went into defensive mode," Queen said.
