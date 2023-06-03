Person Sent to Hospital After Shooting on 110 Freeway in South LA

A person was rushed to a hospital Saturday after a shooting on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 12:05 p.m. reporting that the victim of a shooting was standing by in the area of Manchester and Vermont avenues, the CHP reported.

Paramedics dispatched to a shooting call in the 9500 block of West Manchester Avenue rushed one person to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The condition of that person was not immediately known.

OnScene TV reported that two women were shot at while driving on the southbound 110 Freeway and that their gray SUV exited the freeway, making it to Manchester and Vermont avenues. Authorities did not immediately confirm that report.