LAPD

Person Shot at Off-Duty Officer, LAPD says

The shots fired at the unnamed officer missed him but hit his car, the LAPD reported.

By City News Service

Getty Image

Los Angeles police asked for the public's help Saturday to identify the driver of a black SUV who fired at an off-duty officer in Reseda.

The attack happened about 5:45 a.m. while the off-duty officer in his personal car and the SUV driver were on Vanowen Street in the area of Lindley Avenue, the LAPD reported.

The shots fired at the unnamed officer missed him but hit his car, the LAPD reported.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Wildfires 1 hour ago

With More Dry Weather and Winds on the Way, California Braces for New Fires

LA County 2 hours ago

Young People Continue Driving New Coronavirus Infections in LA County

Anyone with information on the SUV driver was asked to call the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6910 or the LAPD's tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us