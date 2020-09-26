Person Shot at Off-Duty Officer, LAPD says

Los Angeles police asked for the public's help Saturday to identify the driver of a black SUV who fired at an off-duty officer in Reseda.

The attack happened about 5:45 a.m. while the off-duty officer in his personal car and the SUV driver were on Vanowen Street in the area of Lindley Avenue, the LAPD reported.

The shots fired at the unnamed officer missed him but hit his car, the LAPD reported.

Anyone with information on the SUV driver was asked to call the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6910 or the LAPD's tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.