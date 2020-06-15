Los Angeles

Person Struck and Killed Walking on 110 Freeway

By City News Service

A pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles and killed Monday on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The collision was reported at 12:11 a.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at 51st Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male pedestrian was reported down in the No. 1 lane, with vehicles swerving to avoid him, the CHP said.

Arriving officers stopped traffic in all lanes and a SigAlert was issued at 12:28 a.m., the CHP said. The lanes were reopened about 3:30 a.m.

No further description of the person was available.

