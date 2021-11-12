Los Angeles Fire Department

Person Struck, Killed by B Line Train in Downtown Los Angeles

By City News Service

A person was struck and killed by a Metro B Line train Friday night in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were sent about 6:05 p.m. to the area of 899 W. 7th St., near the 7th Street/ Metro Center station, and found the person under the train, according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not immediately released.

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation into the death is ongoing.

