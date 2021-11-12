Person Struck, Killed by B Line Train in Downtown Los Angeles

A person was struck and killed by a Metro B Line train Friday night in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were sent about 6:05 p.m. to the area of 899 W. 7th St., near the 7th Street/ Metro Center station, and found the person under the train, according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not immediately released.

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation into the death is ongoing.