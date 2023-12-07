Los Angeles

Pet food donations needed at LA's SPCA. Here's how to help

“With the increasing number of homeless and abandoned pets in our care, we find ourselves facing a critical shortage,” says SPCA LA President, Madeline Bernstein.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

SPCA LA

Food is running low at shelters run by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) and the community is being asked to make donations.

Due to an increase of animal intake, the shelters are experiencing a shortage of food supplies to meet pets’ nutritional needs, said the SPCA LA in a statement.

Bernstein said the shelters need at least 33 tons of food to make it through the year.

The shelter does not accept open pet food and treats, medications, raw-diet frozen. There are specific used items that may be donated. Check here to see a full list of items needed.

Donations may be dropped off at these locations:

  • SPCA LA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, 12910 Yukon Ave., Hawthorne (Wednesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • SPCA LA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center, 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park), Long Beach (Wednesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • SPCA LA Administrative Office, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles (Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Donations can also be shipped to SPCA LA Donations, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA, 90815.  
  • SPCA LA Marketplace, 7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park), Long Beach (Wednesday - Friday, 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Donations can be shipped to: Attn: spca LA Donations, 7700 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90815. Items may also be shipped via ChewyWalmartAmazon or MyRegistry wishlists.

For more information, click here.

