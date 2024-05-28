Pets

Think your pet is cute? Make it a model for good cause

Does your pet have what it takes to be Pasadena Humane’s Next Top Model? Competition is expected to be fierce.

By Helen Jeong

If you thought your pet’s pictures were too cute to be only in your phone and social media posts, this may be your chance to show off your fur baby to the world.

Pasadena Humane, an animal advocacy group, announced Tuesday it will hold a contest for best pet photos with the top 12 of them being featured in the group’s 2025 calendar. 

Pet parents are encouraged to submit their pets’ best photo for the contest starting on June 1.

Here’s what to know about the contest

  • Pet photos are accepted for three categories: dogs, cats and “other pets,” including turtles.
  • Winners will be selected by popular vote.
  • The three top pets from each category will be featured for one month for the calendar. 
  • Three “Judge’s Choice” pets will be featured as well.

How to enter the contest

  • Pet photos are accepted from June 1 through June 30.
  • $25 entry fee for each photo
  • For $1, members of the public can vote on their favorite pet photo.
  • Photo submissions can be made here
  • The proceeds will go toward helping pets in the community.

Competition is expected to be “fierce,” according to Pasadena Humane, as the 2024 calendar contest was inundated with 192 photo submissions, which helped raise nearly $40,000 for the nonprofit. 

