Petco Will Match Donations Up To $25K to L.A. County Animal Care

Petco officials announced Tuesday that they will match all donations up to $25,000 to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation for the rest of the month, to help save more animal lives during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are deeply grateful to the Petco Foundation for their generous challenge grant to generate much needed support for pets affected by the COVID19 pandemic," said Marcia Mayeda, the department's director. "Donations to our supporting foundation will ensure that all gifts will be directly applied to help our animals in need."

The Petco Foundation has pledged to distribute $1 million in product and cash donations to help offset the losses suffered by many local animal control agencies during the pandemic, in addition to its recent distribution of more than $13 million to animal welfare organizations nationwide.

"Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating," Petco Foundation president Susanne Kogut said. "At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partner's most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation do just that."

Those who would like to donate can do so online. To learn more about the Petco Foundation's relief efforts, go here.