Pets of the Week: Milo and Joaquin Are Poster Kittens for Foster Programs

Milo and Joaquin are the Clear the Shelters Pets of the Week for Friday Aug. 21, 2020.

They're not ready for adoption yet, but they will be soon thanks to volunteers with the Los Angeles Animal Care and Control foster program. They are great examples of why the program works so well.

If you'd like to get involved, click here.

Here are Milo's and Joaquin's ID numbers if you're interested in meeting these adorable siblings.

Milo: A5382572

Joaquin: A5382571

They are 4 1/2 weeks old and are both males.

