Phase 2 of debris removal in fire zones set to begin Tuesday

Phase 2 of debris removal in the Eaton and Palisades burn zones is set to begin on Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office made the announcement Monday, saying that the state and federal government are working at record-pace to allow property owners to rebuild.

According to local and state leaders, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is on track to complete “Phase 1” of debris removal, which includes removing hazardous materials from properties, within the 30-day goal timeframe.

“Phase 2’ is led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is expected to start its work in Altadena Tuesday morning and in the Palisades by Tuesday afternoon.

“What you’re going to see is an uptick in activity in your communities. I know you’ve seen a lot of utility trucks and other repair vehicles, construction-like vehicles in your neighborhood – you’re going to see increasingly more so as we come in to collect the actual debris and get your properties prepared to be rebuilt,” said Col. Brian D. Sawser, with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Col. Sawser said each property owner will have the chance to talk with an Army Corps of Engineers representative before the agency starts their work. For those who have some of their property still standing, like gates and decks, they can talk with engineers about the debris removal plan.

“There will be a conversation. You’re not going to talk to a robot, you’re not going to get a text, you’re not going to get an email. It will be a human conversation we will talk with you 3 to 5 days out. We will ensure you will have the ability to be there on-site before we come,” said Col. Brian D. Sawser.

Property owners can opt-in to the free government-run debris removal program or opt-out and hire a private contractor. To find out more about moving into “Phase 2”, click here, where you can also view a Damage Inspection Status map.