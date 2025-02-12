Phase 2 of Palisades and Eaton fire cleanup underway

Phase 2 of the Palisades and Eaton fire cleanup has begun, marking a significant milestone in helping homeowners start the rebuilding process.

Among the hardest-hit areas is Eliot Middle School, which suffered extensive damage and is now unusable. Several other schools between Eaton and Palisades are also undergoing debris removal, led by the Army Corps of Engineers.

While the focus is often on residential properties, schools and other community buildings are also benefiting from these cleanup efforts. One of the many homeowners impacted is Margot Stueber, who lost her house to the Eaton Fire.

“For the first day, I’m really happy today,” said Stueber. “I cried for four weeks straight.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Seeing the Army Corps of Engineers and cleanup crews working on what was once her home on West Palm Street in Altadena has given Stueber a sense of relief.

“But now is a happy day because I’m ready to let this go,” she said. “Then I can look forward to rebuilding.”

Stueber had lived in her home for 17 years, creating cherished memories with her pets and loved ones.

“You cannot take this in from one day to the next,” she shared. “This will take time—it’s a recovery process.”

The debris removal process in phase two involves clearing hazardous materials, including chimneys, ash, trees, and up to six inches of contaminated soil.

“That right of entry is for each and every property owner,” explained Cory Koger, a debris subject matter expert. “For example, the school district gave us a right of entry to do this work on their property. We’ll conduct meticulous debris removal to ensure existing buildings can survive.”

Homeowners must file a right-of-entry form to allow the work to proceed. So far, around 100 right-of-entry approvals have been processed, out of 8,000 applications submitted.

The delay, Koger noted, is due to the county’s effort to verify property ownership—a challenge given that many titles and deeds were lost in the fires.

“There’s no out-of-pocket expense for anyone who signs up for the right-of-entry program or Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR),” said Koger. “If there are insurance proceeds that apply, they’ll be returned to the county. But it’s crucial that homeowners check their insurance policies and save any payouts, as that money may be collected by the county.”

The Army Corps of Engineers estimates it takes two to three days to safely remove debris before a homeowner can begin rebuilding.

“Altadena is a great place,” Stueber said. “If I can do it, I can start, and others will too. This is really for all of us.”

She remains hopeful, already envisioning the future.

“In two years, I turn 70. I want to have a birthday party in my new house.”

Homeowners can opt out of the Army Corps-led cleanup but must hire a licensed contractor to remove debris.

According to the governor’s office, approximately 315 homeowners have chosen to opt out so far. Those interested in the Army Corps program have until March 31 to sign up.