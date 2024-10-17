Phillips 66 Los Angeles-area refinery to close next year

Phillips 66 announced Wednesday that it will close its southern Los Angeles County refinery operations next year.

Citing uncertainty about future sustainability of the refinery complex, which includes two facilities linked by a pipeline in Wilmington and Carson, the company's chair and CEO announced the decision in a statement.

"We understand this decision has an impact on our employees, contractors and the broader community," said CEO Mark Lashier. "We will work to help and support them through this transition."

About 600 employees and 300 contractors work for the refinery complex -- a crude-oil processing facility in Carson and a separate facility in Wilmington where the processed oil becomes finished products.

"With the long-term sustainability of our Los Angeles Refinery uncertain and affected by market dynamics, we are working with leading land development firms to evaluate the future use of our unique and strategically located properties near the Port of Los Angeles," Lashier said. "Phillips 66 remains committed to serving California and will continue to take the necessary steps to meet our commercial and customer demands."

Operations are expected to shut down in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Carson operation was built in 1923. The Wilmington facility was built in 1919.

As for what's next at the two locations, the news release said the company is working with two real estate development firms to evaluate future use for the 650-acre sites.